Republic Day: Watch 'Sabar Pita's' Solo Journey To Uplift The Kids Of Sabar Tribe

On the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, here is a story of the former police constable Arup Mukherjee who has invested his entire life's savings in setting up a residential school for the kids of Sabar tribe of West Bengal. He now looks after the education, accommodation, clothing and food of 126 children of Sabar Tribe free of cost.

Sabar Pita's journey

Speaking to Republic TV as part of the special 'Proud To Be Indian' broadcast on Republic Day with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Arup Kumar who is also lovingly called Baba (father) by the Sabar tribe for his fatherly role in the upliftment of the tribe's kids elaborated on what promted him to work for the wellbeing of the Sabar tribe. Mukherjee says, "Whenever there was a theft or robbery when I was a kid, my grandfather used to say the Sabar tribe was responsible. When I asked the reason, my grandfather said, it is either for food or because they are uneducated.''

Mukherjee was deeply moved and had decided that after he lands a job and is able to manage a sufficient amount of funds, he would open a school for the Sabar kids. After getting a job in Kolkata police he saved about Rs 2.5 lakh. With the help of a friend's relative, he could manage a plot of land and further took a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh to bring up a school.

He further narrated how difficult it was to make the parents of those kids to understand why education is important, Arup Mukherjee said, "In the beginning, it was difficult to make the parents of the Sabar tribe understand why their kids should go to school. We had only 15 children in the beginning. We then somehow brought those kids whose parents had criminal cases. And now in four years, cases of theft and robbery have become negligible in the region.''

After four years of setting up of the residential school and undertaking the responsibility of about 126 kids, he is now known as 'Sabar Pita' and 'Police Baba' in the region for working towards uplifting the society.

