Pregnancy FAQs During Coronavirus Pandemic: Top Gynaecologists Answer Queries; WATCH

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown initiated to counter the coronavirus pandemic, and with confirmed cases in the country rising, top gynaecologists Dr. Nandita Palshetkar, President of the Federation of Obstetricians and Gynaecological Societies of India, and Dr. Sangeeta Sinha, Associate Professor at the Patna Medical College, answered questions asked by viewers on pregnancy-related issues and related precautions.

Here is the list of questions asked by the viewers, for which answers can be found in the video above:

1. What are the extra precautions that an expecting woman must take in the time of COVID-19?

2. In case the pregnant woman misses the level-two ultrasound test, other blood tests, and routine checkups, are there any consequences?

3. What kind of extra precautions should be taken after the baby is delivered. in the current environment of the COVID-19 scare?

4. When a woman three-months pregnant feels hungry and tired while doing normal daily chores, what precautions must be taken?

5. If a woman is seven-weeks pregnant and feels extremely tired, the doctor suggested having folic acid; how to deal with the issue?

6. If in the first stage of pregnancy a woman is going through the treatment of Vitamin B12 injection but due to the coronavirus they cannot visit the hospital, what can be an alternative?

7. During the period of pregnancy does the immunity level increase as time passes?

8. Any evidence that pregnant women can contract COVID-19 easily?

9. A woman six-weeks pregnant and has gone through two miscarriages earlier - both within six weeks of the pregnancy - currently is on folic acid but concerned and worried in this situation as she cannot visit the doctor - what should she do?

