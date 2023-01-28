WATCH: Pregnant Woman Carried On Shoulder For Several Kilometers To Reach Hospital In J&K

In a glimpse of the apathy of the system in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), a pregnant woman undergoing labour pain was bound to get carried on shoulders across hilly areas for hours to eventually reach a hospital in Doda district.

The incident is said to be from Zellah Briswana village, a remote area located in the Doda district. As soon as the locals got to know about the pregnant woman undergoing labour pain, a palanquin was immediately arranged and with its help, they carried the woman for several kilometers through hilly areas on foot amid snowfall.

Locals alleged the absence of medical facilities at the primary health center

The woman was eventually taken to Government Medical College (GMC), Doda, where she got the necessary medical assistance and had a normal delivery.

As per local residents, they have no medical facility in the area and they will have to travel to Doda even for first aid. It is alleged that there is a primary health center (PHC) in Briswana village, but due to the lack of necessary medical facilities and medicines, the PCH is of no benefit to the locals.

On the other hand, the people have appealed to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) and Administration of the Doda district to listen to their problems and figure out a permanent solution, especially for people living in hilly areas, who are struggling to get even basic medical facilities.

Notably, this is not the first time such an incident has occurred in J&K's hilly areas. News of pregnant women and sick senior citizens being carried on shoulders for several kilometers for treatment has kept coming around.

Last year in October, shocking visuals emerged from the Doda district, where a pregnant woman was seen being carried on a cot so that she can be shifted to a nearby hospital. In the visuals, the pregnant woman covered with a blanket was seen being carried over on the shoulders by some men through a narrow road.