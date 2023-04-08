President Droupadi Murmu Takes Maiden Sortie In Fighter Plane, Flies In Sukhoi-30 | WATCH

President Droupadi Murmu on the third day of her Assam visit, on Saturday, made a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI aircraft at Tezpur Air Force Station. Notably, she has now become the second female President to fly in a fighter aircraft. In 2009, former President Pratibha Patil took off from the Pune air force station in a frontline Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet.

#WATCH | Assam: President Droupadi Murmu takes sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft pic.twitter.com/jtRVsFR2X2 April 8, 2023

Earlier to President Murmu's Assam visit, Indian Air Force officials asserted, "On April 8, 2023, the president will make a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station." At Tezpur Air Force Station, President Murmu was received by the Chief of Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal SP Dharkar and accorded a guard of honour on her arrival.

In her three-day visit to Assam, she also inaugurated the Gaj Utsav at Kaziranga national park and also attended the platinum jubilee celebration of the Gauhati high court. Later on Friday, the President also flagged off the Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition 2023, at the State Guest House, Koinadhara in Assam's Guwahati district.

Know about Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft

The advanced version of Russia's Sukhoi-27, the Indian Sukhoi-30 MKI is based at Tezpur Air Force Station for decades. It's said to be the only fighter jet that is adopted by different countries to deploy in extreme geographical locations. In India, it's manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) as it took the license and started changing the fighter jet according to the country's needs.

According to reports, the Indian Air Force operates more than 270 fourth-generation Su-30MKI fighters. Notably, most of them are assembled in India under the provisions of the license. Since its manufacturing started in India, the fighter jet has been powered by several technical developments that make it dynamic during combat operations.

Sukhoi-30MKI's length is 72 feet, wingspan is 48.3 feet and height is 20.10 feet. Weighing 18,400 Kg, the fighter jet comes equipped with Lyulka L-31FP afterburning turbofan engines that power the machine with 123 kilonewtons. Due to its technical arrangements, the fighter jet flies at a speed of 2120 km per hour and holds a range of 3000 kilometres.