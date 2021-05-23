WATCH: Priest Chants 'Om Corona Bhag Swaha' To Ward Off COVID-19, Video Goes Viral

After Ramdas Athawale's 'Go Corona Go', another new slogan has been invented to ward off the Coronavirus which has returned to India causing a deadly second wave. In a video that has gone viral on social media, a priest can be heard screaming 'Om Corona Bhag Swaha' with special emphasis on 'bhag' (go) with extreme vigour as he conducts a ritual to eliminate COVID-19 from the country. The viral Corona video being touted as 'Go Corona Go 2.0' version has provided a much-needed comic relief to people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ramdas Athawale's 'Go Corona Go' song

Last year in the thick of the pandemic, Ramdas Athawale had coined his infamous 'Go Corona Go' slogan. The viral video was shot by the Union Minister at Gateway of India on February 20 during a prayer session to stop the spread of the virus in China. "On 20th February, when the COVID19 situation was not as bad in India, I gave the slogan of 'go corona, corona go'. At that time people were saying, will this make corona go away? Now we are seeing this slogan all across the world," he said.

Months later, when the pandemic spread to India, the Minister had come up with a new slogan- 'No Corona No'. "Earlier I gave the slogan 'Go Corona, Corona Go' and now corona is going. For the new coronavirus strain, I give the slogan of 'No Corona, Corona No'", he stated while speaking with ANI.

India reported 2,57,299 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday which took the total tally in the country to 2,62,89,290. The nation recorded 3,57,630 recoveries and 4,194 deaths in a span of 24 hours. There are currently 29,23,400 active cases of Coronavirus in India.