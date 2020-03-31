COVID: Pune CP K. Venketasham Says 'lockdown Effectively Enforced By The Police'

Pune Commissioner of Police Dr K. Venketasham on Tuesday while speaking to Republic TV said the lockdown is being effectively enforced by the police and the people are cooperating. He said that the rate of growth of the coronavirus is slowed down in Pune as very few cases were seen on Monday.

'All the required precautions are being taken'

On being asked about the safety measures taken by the cops, he said, "Senior-level officials are on the ground explaining safety procedures to be followed like personal hygiene, sanitization and social distancing. Even at 'Naka Bandi' points, they are doing these things. All the required precautions are being taken."

Samples of five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 230, a health official said.

Out of these five, four are from Mumbai while one is from Pune, the official said. So far, 10 deaths were reported from the state. Till Monday, 4,538 people were quarantined in various parts of the state of which 3,876 tested negative, while 220 tested positive.

The figure of home quarantined people till Monday was 19,161 while 1,224 people were in institutional quarantine, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)