Punjab Cop Earns Netizens Praise For Emphatic Gesture Of Consoling Old Woman

In an adorable video that has been going viral on the internet, a Punjab Police Constable can be seen huggging and consoling an old woman. The constable is being highly praised by the netizens for his empathy. The 56-second clipping posted on November 23 has recorded more than 500 retweets and 2000 likes on Twitter. "This police constable should be the ultimate role model for the police. Look at the deep sense of sensitivity and empathy with which he listens to and wipes the tears of this elderly citizen," the post assisting the video said.

'This Police Constable should be the ultimate role model for police'

This Police Constable should be the ultimate role model for the police. Look at the deep sense of sensitivity and empathy with which he listens to and wipes the tears of this elderly citizen. ⁦⁦@PunjabPoliceInd⁩ ⁦@BPRDIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/aBsbnr1wor — Indian Police Foundation (@IPF_ORG) November 23, 2019

There was is mention of the name of the cop or the place where it was shot. The old woman's son was reportedly arrested abroad. Hundreds of users praised him for his gesture. Have a look at some of the reactions.

Netizens react:

One user commented, "Loved this kind gesture. Salute to the police official. Many a times love and hug is very important for a grieved person. Another one said, "Police forces need such men who are sensitive towards the issues of common people. Respect for this gentleman." The third one said that if police start behaving like this officer, the crime rates may come down.

If police start behaving like this officer , half of crime may come down . Corrective and emotional support in early stage of distress can be a great strength. — Ajay (@ajaydutt) November 25, 2019

Some Twitter users asked the name of the policeman.

What is his name?

He is being a good human first and police next. I think we all should keep the identities in that order, always. — Jyeshtha Maitrei (@JMAITREI) November 24, 2019

"I am moved. I know well that many -- very many -- dedicated men and women are selflessly serving in the Indian Police. They deserve our respect, gratitude and appreciation," a user wrote.

