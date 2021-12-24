WATCH: Punjab Minister Confronted Over Ludhiana Blast, Says 'let Agencies Investigate'

A day after a bomb blast took place in Ludhiana's district court, Republic on Friday confronted the Punjab government. Running away from the confrontation, Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu asserted that the media was focusing 'a little too much' on the issue.

The two-time MLA asked the media to let the agencies investigate and not run its own parallel investigation. "An incident was reported, what was the modus-operandi behind the incident, who all were behind it. Give the agencies a chance to investigate. You people just start your own investigation," Bharat Bhushan Ashu said.

Ludhiana blast: Centre and state agencies investigating

Holding a press conference, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said that he was in touch with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and taking assistance from the Centre in the case. "Today, a Minister (Kiren Rijiju) from the Central government is also here to discuss the matter," he said.

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju had a discussion with CM Channi. Thereafter he addressed the media, in which he underlined that the matter was seriously being looked into by the Central as well as the state agencies, and at a fast pace.

"The matter is seriously being looked into by the Central as well as the state agencies, and at a fast pace. There is progress. I don't want to get into the technical stuff because the agencies are still probing. The initial briefing has already taken place, and the final briefing is also expected soon. Whatever be the case, you will be informed by the probing agency by a formal communication," Rijiju said, adding "all the nefarious attempts made to disrupt Punjab's peace will be eliminated," he said.

Ludhiana court blast

Earlier in the day, narrating the sequence of events, the Ludhiana police commissioner Gurpreet Bhullar said, "Yesterday at 12:22, we received a call that there was an explosion on the second floor of the judicial complex. It was a public toilet for men, and adjacent to that was the old record room."

"We immediately rushed there and cordoned off the area. When we saw the scene of the crime, my team and I could make out that probably the person who was handling it had been blown off. Seems like the bomb exploded when the person was trying to assemble it," he added.

Image: PTI/Republicworld