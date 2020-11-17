WATCH: QRSAM Air Defence System Successfully Tested, Def Min Congratulates DRDO

As India surpasses new benchmarks with indigenous defence capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully testfired the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) air defence system on Tuesday. DRDO conducted two tests in close successions, one was held on November 13 to test the Radar and Missile capabilities while today's test was to check the warhead performance on proximity detection. On both occasions, the QRSAM tests were successful in securing a direct hit on its target. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has taken to Twitter to congratulate DRDO for the successful test fires.

Congratulations to @DRDO_India for two back to back successful test trials of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile.



First launch test on 13th Nov proved the Radar and Missile capabilities with direct hit.



Today’s test demonstrated the warhead performance on proximity detection — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 17, 2020

India today successfully testfired the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile air defence system. The Missile system secured a direct hit on its target during the trial.

(file pic) pic.twitter.com/qz7YBRp7BE — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2020

Succesful test of QRSAM on November 13

On November 13, the QRSAM System achieved a major milestone by directly hitting the target at a medium-range & medium altitude. According to the statement, the target i.e. Banshee Pilotless aircraft was tracked from the farthest range and missile was launched when the target was within kill zone, achieving the direct hit with terminal active homing by RF Seeker guidance. The statement had added that the missile system is fully indigenous with active RF Seekers, Electro-Mechanical Actuation (EMA) systems sourced from various industries. The launch of QRSAM was conducted at 3.50 PM from ITR Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. Various DRDO labs such as DRDL, RCI, LRDE, R&DE(E), IRDE, ITR were a part of the test.

Just days back, DRDO successfully test-fired a new version of the Pinaka rocket system from the same testing location in Odisha. A total of six rockets were launched in quick succession, meeting "complete mission objectives". The premier defence research agency has been instrumental in strengthening the Indian Armed Forces and Defence capabilities.

Other Missiles successfully fired by DRDO are:

Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle -- 7 Sept

ABHYAS-High Speed Expendable Aerial Target -- 22 Sept

Laser-Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile -- 22 Sept

Night trial of strategic missile Prithvi II -- 23 Sept

Supersonic cruise missile BrahMos -- 30 Sep

Laser-Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile -- 1 Oct

Supersonic Shaurya strategic missile -- 3 Oct

Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo -- 5 Oct

Anti Radiation Missile -- 9 Oct

Pinaka Rocket System -- 4 Nov

Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) -- 13 Nov

READ | Rajnath Singh Approves New DRDO PM-2020 To Facilitate Indigenous Defence Industry

India-China LAC face-off

These tests and the ramping up of the defence infrastructure comes amid the volatile situation at the Ladakh region where the Indian Army and the Chinese Army have been engaging in violent face-offs as China tries to unilaterally change the status quo in the region. The faceoff at the Line of Actual Control was exacerbated when 20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred in the Galwan Valley on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway. This was followed by multiple attempts of provocation by the Chinese side at the end of August. Multiple rounds of Corps Commander-level and WMCC meetings have taken place between the two sides to resolve the crisis.

READ | As PM Modi Rides Arjun Mark 1A Tank, DRDO Hopes To Get More Orders From Indian Army

READ | DRDO Sets A Record With Successful Final Trial Of NAG Missile