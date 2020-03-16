WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Draws A Blank On Doklam Issue In London, Says "I Don't Have The Details"

Congress President Rahul Gandhi suffered a heavy backlash on Friday after denying having the details on the Doklam issue. He was talking at the Institute of Strategic Studies in London and spoke on the Doklam issue after a question was asked to him.

Interestingly, responding to a question that came from the audience asking his actions on the Doklam issue if at all he was to handle it, Rahul Gandhi said:

"I don't have the details of Doklam. So I cannot answer how I would have handled it differently. What I can say to you, is that Doklam is not an unrelated episode. It's not a one-off. It's not a border issue. It is a strategic issue. It's part of a sequence of events. And Doklam is a crisis that happened because the Government is episodic. Because the Government and the Prime Minister view things very much from an event perspective. I view Doklam as a process. As a point in a process. The Prime Minister views Doklam as an event. So I would look at the process and tackle the process. And I'm pretty confident that Doklam wouldn't have happened because you could have stopped Doklam if you carefully were watching the process'

After denying that he has details on the Doklam issue, Rahul Gandhi further goes on to say that, 'the truth is the Chinese are still in Doklam today.'

However, an official list of the 16th Lok Sabha members suggesting the standing members of the committee that recently gave a report on Doklam included his name.

Here is the list of the members:

This is one among the many controversies that Rahul Gandhi has sparked in the last couple of days on his four-day visit to UK and Germany.

'LACK OF JOBS LED TO ISIS'

Speaking in Germany, Congress President Rahul Gandhi in his address justified the creation of ISIS by stating that people who lack vision would be provided with one by somebody which may not be good for the world.

"If you don't give people a vision in the 21st century, somebody else will give them one and that is the real risk of excluding a large number of people from the development process. Every country faces this risk, if you don't embrace people, if you don't give people a vision, somebody else is going to do it and that vision may not be good for you or good for the world," he said

While trying to equate state visions to that of the terror group ISIS, Rahul Gandhi said:

"There are a couple of potential visions out there. There is an American vision. There is a European vision. There is a Chinese vision. There is an Indian vision. There is an Islamic State vision. I mean, there are a bunch of visions that are competing."



RSS AND MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD

Rahul Gandhi, who spoke at the Institute of Strategic Studies in London on Friday stated that RSS as an organization was trying to 'capture India's institutions' and that their functionalities matched to that of the infamous politico-religious group, Muslim Brotherhood in the Arab world.

"We are fighting an organisation called the RSS which is trying to change the nature of India. There is no other organisation in India that wants to capture India's institutions". "It's an old idea being reborn and it is similar to the idea that exists in the Arab world with the Muslim Brotherhood" he added.



ATTACK ON SUSHMA SWARAJ

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi in his address also took a jibe at India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj by stating that she was only handing out visas to people.

"By making MEA more accessible to other elements of society. The reason why MEA is small is not because it does not have resources, but because it is run by a monopoly. If you bring in new think tanks and give them power, it will scale immediately. Everybody says that it is a great thing that India's Foreign Minister spends a lot of time working on visas... In the Indian press, they love it. But in reality the Indian Foreign Minister has nothing better to do that get people visas... Sushma has nothing to do." he said

Rahul Gandhi's four-day visit to Germany and the UK from August 22 to August 25 is aimed at reaching out and interacting with academicians, business leaders and expatriates in Europe.

