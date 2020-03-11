WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Replies But Won't Remark When Asked About Jyotiraditya Scindia & MP

A day Jyotiraditya Scindia left the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi remained tight-lipped over the political chaos unfolding in Madhya Pradesh. Hours after Scindia made his resignation public, the Congress party called it an 'expulsion.'

On March 11, Rahul Gandhi greeted the reporter with a "good morning," however, when asked about Scindia's dramatic exit, evading the question, he walked away and said "not now."

On Tuesday night, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was spotted by Republic TV at the plush Meherchand restaurant in the national capital. Gandhi was seen relaxed, nonplussed and smiling. He was in this Lodhi Road cafe with friends where he is a frequent visitor. Visuals show the Gandhi scion pose for photos with people before leaving the venue without any comment.

In a bid to keep its flock together, the crisis-hit Madhya Pradesh Congress has decided to shift its 92 MLAs either to Jaipur or some other place. The move comes after 22 Congress MLAs loyal to former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia followed the suit and tendered their resignations, thrusting the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse.

Congress takes on Scindia

Several Congress leaders slammed Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday for quitting the party, accusing him of betraying the trust of the people and placing "personal ambition" over ideology. Hitting out at Scindia, many Congress leaders referred to the 1857 revolt against the East India Company and the role of the Scindia royals back then as well as Vijaya Raje Scindia's switch from the Congress in 1967. Congress' prominent youth leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party on Tuesday and appeared set to join the BJP amid a rebellion in Madhya Pradesh by his supporters, pushing the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse.

Early last week, Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh repeatedly leveled horse-trading charges against the BJP. Digvijaya said that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Rambai was brought to the national capital by a charter flight on Monday by a BJP leader. On March 2, Digvijaya Singh had alleged that Shivraj Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crores to Congress MLAs in order to sack the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. "Ever since Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has become the opposition party in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra and all those who looted the state for 15 years, they are not ready to sit in the Opposition and are openly offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crores to Congress MLAs," Singh alleged.

