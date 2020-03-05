WATCH: Rajya Sabha MP Raises Doubt Over 'gaumutra & Cow-dung Cure' For Coronavirus

Amid the Coronavirus scare in the country with confirmed cases of infections rising to 29, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said there was no need to panic while adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the situation. During the Question Hour, NCP MP Vandana Chavan said 'gaumutra' (cow urine) and cow-dung cure should be discouraged. She was soon interrupted, however, by Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

'Scientific research needs to go in'

The NCP MP said, "Thank you to the minister for giving a very detailed statement and a lot of time it so happens that the government is very well-meaning, prepares a report and an action plan but however it doesn't fully translate into action so I think the government must take this initiative to make sure that whatever has been decided translates into action."

She added, "Symptoms of the virus need to be told to the people, do's and don'ts need to be told and last but now the least, there has been talks that using 'gaumutra' and cow dung cakes etc is useful to make this go away but scientific research needs to go in."

'Let us not create controversies in this house'

Soon after this, she was interrupted by Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, who said that is upon people to believe or not. "We are not going to force anything. Let us not create controversies in this house on such a sensitive issue. It is your belief whatever you want to."

A BJP legislator in Assam on Monday left the state assembly astounded as she said the remedy for the deadly coronavirus may be "gaumutra" (cow urine) and "gobar" (cow dung).

Suman Haripriya said cow urine and cow dung are helpful in curing deadly diseases like cancer. "We all know that cow dung is very helpful. Likewise, when cow urine is sprayed, it purifies an area... I believe something similar could be done with gaumutra and gobar to cure coronavirus (disease)," she said during a discussion on smuggling of cattle to Bangladesh during the budget session of the assembly.

Chakrapani's Solution

Similarly, to contain the spread of coronavirus in Delhi, Chakrapani Maharaj, who heads one of the factions of the Hindu Mahasabha, decided to throw a ‘gaumutra party’.

He said: “Just like people organise tea parties, we have decided to organise a gaumutra party. At the party, we will be informing people about what coronavirus is and how the consumption of cow-related products can save people from fatal disease.”

READ | Coronavirus scare: UP sets up 18-member committee to monitor situation

At the event that will be organised at the Hindu Mahasabha Bhawan in Delhi, counters will be set up where the attendees will be served 'gaumutra' for consumption. Other cow products will also be on display, such as cow-dung cakes and incense sticks made of dung. Usage of these will kill the virus immediately, they claim.

READ | Coronavirus outbreak: Death toll in China crosses 3,000, over 80,000 infected

The Health Minister said India initiated required preparedness and action since January 17, much before advice of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr Harsh Vardhan informed the Rajya Sabha that till March 4, around 6,11,176 passengers have been screened at different points.

READ | Trump says US has 'most talented' people to fight coronavirus as cases rise

READ | Request Shaheen Bagh protest to halt for few days because of Coronavirus: Sirsa's appeal

(With agency inputs)