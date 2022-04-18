WATCH: Republic Confronts Jahangirpuri Shooter Sonu Chikna; Asks Him Where He Got His Gun

Sonu Chikna, who was seen pointing & firing a gun during the Jahangirpuri clashes in Delhi on Saturday, was confronted by the Republic Media Network. The shooter, who was arrested by Delhi Police, remained mum as Republic confronted him while he was being brought to the Jahangirpuri police station minutes after finally being nabbed, almost 48 hours the video of him brandishing his weapon surfaced.

Republic's Piyush Mishra asked Sonu, "Why did you open fire?" while he was being brought to the Jahangirpuri police station. The accused, however, remained mute. Piyush then asked him where he got the weapon? On that too, Sonu remained silent.

The video of the accused firing, which was first exposed by Republic TV, shows several people pelting stones and a person wearing a blue kurta (allegedly Sonu Chikna) suddenly appears from behind and appears to fire a shot.

Earlier in the day, a police team went to Jahangirpuri to look for Sonu Chikna but his family and neighbours pelted stones at the team. In order to prevent any escalation, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) formed a human shelf to prevent clashes. Calling it a "minor, one-off incident", Delhi police detained one person.

Jahangirpuri clashes: Police say nobody involved will be spared irrespective of class, religion

During a media briefing, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana asserted that those involved in the violent clashes on Hanuman Jayanti will not be spared irrespective of class, creed or religion.

"No, there was no attempt to hoist any saffron flag at the mosque during the procession," Asthana said when asked if the clashes broke out after attempts were made by some to hoist the flag.

The investigation into the clashes has been handed over to the Crime Branch and 14 teams have been formed to take it forward, Asthana said, adding that four forensics teams also visited the spot to gather evidence.

Jahangirpuri violence: Police custody of two key accused extended by 2 days

Delhi's Rohini Court on Monday intended the police custody of the two prime accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case. On the other hand, four other fresh accused of the incident have been sent to judicial custody.

Two key accused - Aslam and Ansar - were first produced before Rohini court on Sunday, which sent them to one-day police custody till Monday. They were again produced before the court today along with four others accused of the violent clashes. The four others accused in the case have been sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

During the hearing on Sunday, Delhi Police alleged that the main accused - Ansar and Aslam - got to know about the 'Shobha Yatra' on April 15 and then built up this "conspiracy." Delhi Police also said, "We have to go through the CCTV footage, and identify others involved in this case." Aslam had also fired a gun, causing injury to one Delhi police officer.