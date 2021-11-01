WATCH: Republic Confronts Sachin Vaze As Mumbai Police Takes His Custody In Extortion Case

The Mumbai Police has taken custody of sacked and disgraced former API Sachin Vaze in connection with the alleged Goregaon extortion case which also includes former Mumbai Police Commissioner and Vaze's boss Param Bir Singh. Vaze was taken into custody by the Mumbai Police from the Taloja Jail where he was lodged following his arrest in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran death case. Following this, Sachin Vaze will likely be produced before the magistrate on November 2. Republic TV also confronted the sacked cop who has been chargesheeted for terror and murder over his role in the extortion case. However, Vaze didn't answer, lodged as he was between two cops in the car, and also wouldn't venture any information on his former boss Param Bir's whereabouts.

This comes after a Mumbai Court had earlier allowed Mumbai Police to secure the custody of the dismissed cop to quiz him in an alleged Goregaon extortion case. Apart from Sachin Vaze, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has also been named as an accused in the same Goregaon extortion case. The Goregaon Police had registered a case against Sachin Vaze and Param Bir Singh and some locals for extortion. This surfaced after a hotelier, Bimal Agarwal, alleged that the accused extorted money from him and threatened to file cases against him and his restaurant and bar.

The hotelier claimed that he had paid Rs 9 lakh in cash and two Samsung Fold-2 phones worth Rs 2,12,000 to then Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh through Sachin Vaze. In another allegation, Agarwal claimed that the two used to extort money from other establishments and bookies in Mumbai. Param Bir Singh, after falling out with former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, had also accused the latter of allegedly asking Vaze to extort a princely sum from Mumbai's bars and restaurants.

Sachin Vaze's plea seeking house arrest dismissed

On September 29, an NIA Court rejected Sachin Vaze's plea to be kept under house custody during the course of the investigation. Vaze is a prime accused in the Antillia bomb scare and Hiren's death case, Vaze has been accused of murder and terrorism. He had filed a plea for a 'three month house arrest' for recovery citing his 'heart' surgery. However, the NIA opposed his move and told the court that he may abscond if kept under house arrest.