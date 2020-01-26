The Debate
Watch: Republic Day Fly Past; Chinook And Apache Take Part For The First Time

General News

The 71st Republic Day witnessed the flypast conducted by Indian Air Force with great fervour. The maneuvers of the aircraft in the sky left everyone stunned.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:

The 71st Republic Day witnessed the flypast conducted by the Indian Air Force with great fervour. The manoeuvres of the aircrafts in the sky left everyone stunned. The Tri-services formation took part for the first time in the Republic Day Flypast. This was also the first time heavy-lift helicopter Chinook and attack helicopter Apache, which were recently inducted in the Indian Air Force, took part in a Republic Day Flypast. 

Read: Republic Day 2020 LIVE Updates: Parade displays Indian forces' prowess, states' pride

Read: US Embassy's Republic Day wish for India contains a happy twist

Su-30 MKIs of the Indian Air Force executed the 'Trishul' manoeuvre. The formation was led by Group Captain Nishit Ohri. The captains of the other two aircraft were Wing Commander Nilesh Dixit and Wing Commander Karan Dogra. The lone Su-30MKI flew at a speed of 900 km/hr and split the sky with a ‘Vertical Charlie’. The aircraft was being piloted by Wing Commander Yathartha Johri along with Flight Lieutenant S Mishra.

Read: Why the Indian Air Force's 5-component 'Cutting Edge' Republic Day float is a gamechanger

Read: WATCH: 17,000-ft-high & at -20°C, ITBP Jawans celebrate Republic Day undaunted

