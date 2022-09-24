WATCH: Republic Tracks Down Param Bir Singh! Watch Him Evade Questions On The TRP Truth

After no evidence emerged against Republic in the TRP case, disgraced IPS officer Param Bir Singh had been untraceable. However, Republic has now tracked him down outside his government accommodation on Saturday, September 24, sitting inside his car with shielded windows up, and his face covered with a mask and sunglasses. When the man who declared Republic guilty, and instead, gave a clean chit to India Today, was asked about the report submitted by the Enforcement Directorate, there was no response but a deafening silence from his side.

Republic: Mr Singh, you fabricated evidence against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami Republic: Mr Singh, ED has given clean chit to Republic TV... Republic: Mr Singh, now India Today is under the scanner of the ED... Republic: Mr Singh, who was there with you in this conspiracy? Republic: Who were your political bosses? Param Bir Singh:

#ParamBirAnswerNow | Param Bir Singh runs from Republic's questions on the TRP case; Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/fZOrVU8T6G pic.twitter.com/Gpg895nLBD — Republic (@republic) September 24, 2022

Pertinently, Param Bir was shunted out as Mumbai Police Commissioner and made the Commandant General of Home Guards after the planting of a gelatine sticks-laden Scorpio near Antilia. Thereafter, when numerous complaints of extortion were filed against him, he was placed under suspension and action was initiated under Section 8 of the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969. Two months before his retirement, he approached the Ministry of Home Affairs for the revocation of suspension, purportedly because he did not want to retire with the 'suspended cop' tag.

TRP scam

No evidence was found against Republic TV in the alleged TRP rigging scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed in its final report filed before a special court in Mumbai.The Mumbai police's probe in this respect was "at variance” with its probe, the central agency said in the charge sheet, as per PTI.

The ED filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), which is equivalent to a police FIR, in November 2020.The ECIR followed the First Information Report registered by Mumbai Police against Republic TV, two Marathi channels and a few individuals for alleged TRP manipulation.

Within hours of the FIR being lodged, a copy of the same was accessed, in which there was no mention of Republic. However, Param Bir Singh on October 8, 2020, held a press conference to share details of the TRP scam, and named Republic TV while giving a clean chit to India Today.