With India celebrating its 74th Republic Day on January 26, Republic Media Network hopped onboard the INS Vikrant aircraft docked at Kochi in Kerala. The occasion is special as it is the first Republic Day since the commissioning of INS Vikrant into the Indian Navy on September 2, 2022. In a special broadcast on the national festival, here is an exclusive look at the aircraft carrier which will change the game in terms of India's maritime security.

Republic onboard INS Vikrant, India's first indigenous aircraft carrier

INS Vikrant, which measures 262 metres long, is India's first indigenous aircraft carrier designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and constructed by Cochin Shipyard Limited, a public sector shipyard under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

(INS Vikrant; Image: PTI)

INS Vikrant has a total displacement of 45,000 tons, much larger than its predecessor, and it is powered by four gas turbines that generate 88-megawatt power. Capable of travelling at a speed of 28 knots, it has been built at a cost of ₹20,000 crore and about 76% of its components are indigenously made. With INS Vikrant's commissioning into the Indian Navy, India joined a select group of nations having capabilities to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier. INS Vikrant has been built with a high degree of automation and it is capable of carrying 30 aircraft comprising a fleet of MiG-29K jets, the KAMOV-31 helicopters along with the indigenously made light combat aircraft and helicopters.

Notably, hundreds of MSMEs (Micro, small and medium enterprises) have been involved in building the aircraft carrier and it offered employment opportunities to 2,000 CSL personnel. With its ski-jump ramp technology with two take-off runways and a landing strip with three arrester wires, INS Vikrant can operate Short Take-Off but Arrested Landing (STOBAR) craft. With 14 floors and 24 compartments, it is designed to house 1,600 crew members. It has a specialised kitchen. Also, a medical wing, with 16 operational beds, modular emergency operation theatre, physiotherapy clinic, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), pathology set up, radiology wing with a CT scanner and X-Ray machines, a dental complex, isolation ward and telemedicine facilities that will catalyse the members' easy recuperation during adverse situations.