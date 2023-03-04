Last Updated:

WATCH: Road Explodes After Water Pipeline Bursts In Maharashtra's Yavatmal

A water pipeline burst in the middle of a road in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Saturday and as a result, a woman riding a scooter was left injured.

In a tragic incident, a water pipeline burst in the middle of a road in the Yavatmal district of Maharashtra on March 4, Saturday. A few minutes later, a woman riding a scooter got trapped in the heavy flow of water. 

Republic TV on Saturday accessed the video of the explosion that took place on the way from Mainde Chowk to Anglo-Hindi High School. The entire area was flooded as water cascaded 20-feet high and washed away the road. 

Here are a few snippets from the incident:

 

