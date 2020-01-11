STUNNING: Roaring Navy's LCA Lands Successfully On Aircraft Carrier INS Vikramaditya

In a video accessed by Republic TV, the Naval version of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) did a successful arrested landing onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya on Saturday morning. The advanced, indigenously built aircraft completed extensive trials on the Shore Based Test Facility (SBTF). INS Vikramaditya is the sole operational carrier in the Navy and is a heavily modified ex-Soviet Kiev-class carrier.

With this feat, the indigenously developed niche technologies specific to deck based fighter operations have been proven, which will now pave the way to develop and manufacture the Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter for the #IndianNavy. — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 11, 2020

READ | 'Psych War' To 'Full Responsibility': How Iran Came To Admit It Downed The Ukrainian Plane

The crew

Commodore Jaideep Maolankar conducted the maiden landing. Captain Dahiya was the Landing Safety Officer (LSO) and Cdr Vivek Pandey Test Director on ship whereas Gr. Capt. Kabadwal and Cdr Ankur Jain were monitoring the aircraft through telemetry from SBTF. LCA Navy has been developed by India's premier Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

READ | DRDO Should Rethink, Reshape Itself To Play Significant Role In 21st Century: PM

Chairman congratulates

After the success, DRDO chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated DRDO, Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Indian Navy, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA) teams.

READ | DRDO Successfully Test-fires Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile System (QRSAM)

What is SBTF?

According to DRDO's website, SBTF is set-up by Research & Development Establishment (Engrs.) to support ADA in the development of naval-version of LCA. The facility consists of development and commissioning of the ski-jump runway and associated equipment to simulate the aircraft-carrier on land. Navy's LCA seeks to replace several old Soviet-era aircraft that are currently flown off Indian shores.

READ | Indian Navy Deploys Warship In Gulf Region Following Spiralling Tension Between US, Iran