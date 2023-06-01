Watch: RPF Constable Saves Woman From Falling Under Moving Train In Hyderabad

In a daring act of rescue, a woman constable of the Railway Protection Force while on duty at the Begumpet Railway station saved a woman passenger, who lost control of herself while boarding the train. After dragging away the woman passenger away from the train, the woman was found in control of herself adjusting her backpack.

#WATCH | Secunderabad, Telangana: An RPF (Railway Protection Force) woman constable saves the life of a woman passenger



K. Sanitha, an RPF constable saved a passenger from falling into the gap between the platform and the train, at Begumpet Railway station: RPF (31/05)



(CCTV… pic.twitter.com/J9bRenF3Vv May 31, 2023

In an incident from Secunderabad, Telangana at the Begumpet Railway station an RPF (Railway Protection Force) woman constable K. Sanitha was walking on the station when the train was moving in the opposition direction. As soon as she found a woman passenger with a backpack who was trying to board the train but could not catch up with the speeding train immediately approached her from the front. She caught hold of her and pulled her out from falling into the gap between the platform and the train. A fellow passenger behind the woman rescued also helped the Sanith in her brave act.

The RPF said under mission ‘Jeevan Raksha’, the RPF personnel, risking their own lives, saved two passengers in the year 2023. The RPF also requested passengers to report any instances of unsafe practices observed at railway stations or on trains to the nearest RPF personnel or through Railway Helpline No 139.

(With inputs from agency)