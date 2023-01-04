Watch: RPF Personnel Saves Man From Being Run Over By Train In Bihar's Purnia

In a valorous act, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable saved life of a passenger who was about to get under a train while he was trying to board it at Purnia Railway Station.

The video which shows that the constable swiftly saved the passenger by pulling him back from the train, has been shared by the NFL Division on its official social media account. The incident took place at the Purnia Junction of Katihar Railway Division where RPF constable Sanjeev Kumar Singh was posted on duty at platform number 1.

The victim was a passenger of the 05223 Purnia-Saharsa Passenger train, and in the video, it is very clear how valiantly the constable rescued the person when he was trying to board the train but could not do so as the train was moving. Mr Singh immediately moved towards the victim who was about to get under the train and dragged the person away from there, ultimately saving his life. The incident was captured on CCTV camera.

A similar incident happened last month

There have been incidents earlier as well, where officials have helped passengers, averting a major tragedy. Last month, an RPF constable saved the lives of a mother-daughter when they tried to board a moving train at Vasai Road. The smart cop dragged the woman and her daughter in order to save them with the help of others on the platform.