Watch: Russian Tank Runs Over Its Own Soldier During Military Drive-by Demonstration

In a miraculous escape, a Russian soldier participating in a drive-by demonstration, after being run over by a tank immediately got up and crawled toward his original position.

A video that emerged on social media shows a military drive-by demonstration with a 13-tonne Armoured Personal Carrier (APC) followed by an army truck moving in a pre-decided path on the outline of the formation consisting of Russian soldiers.

‘Miraculous escape’

As per the video, as the APC moved to its left after passing by a lone soldier holding a Russian flag, running over a soldier standing in the outermost line of the contingent, even to the extent of an entire tyre of the 13-tonne truck rolling over the soldier. However, as the APC vehicle passed by the lucky soldier, he immediately sprung back and went to his position.

🤡Nothing says "Second Greatest Military Force in the World" quite like crushing your own soldiers under the wheels of a 13 tonne APC during a "cool military drive-by" demonstration. pic.twitter.com/xgFeTWYMCA — Captain Black Sea (@CaptainBlackSe1) October 13, 2022

Ukraine claims Russia using Iranian drones

Meanwhile, Ukraine alleged Russia attacked Kyiv with Iranian-made Kamikaze drones early on October 13, Thursday. Kyiv regional governor, Oleksiy Kuleba via the official Telegram channel, issued an update, "We have attacks on one of the communities of the region. Previously - an attack of kamikaze drones. Rescuers are already working," he said urging residents to stay indoors.

The critical infrastructure facilities in the Kyiv region were also struck by the drones, informed Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of president Zelenskyy’s office.

Moreover, the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv was hit by an overnight missile attack. The Mayor of the port city in a Telegram post said, "A five-storey residential building was hit, the two upper floors were completely destroyed, the rest – under rubble. Rescuers are working on the site." He also added that the Southern front was "massively shelled at."

IMAGE: @CaptainBlackSe1 - TWITTER