WATCH: S Gurumurthy's Cerebral Speech On India & The West At The Republic Dialogues

Republic Media Network hosted the first edition of the 'Republic Dialogues – A Thought Leadership Series' which saw several economic experts assemble to deliver keynote addresses. Among the esteemed panel of guests, noted thought-leader and Editor of Thuglak S Gurumurthy ideated on a range of issues from how the world was turned into a 'One Size Fits All Model' to how the West did the greatest damage to the environment. Catch the unmissable presentation by Gurumurthy and his fireside chat with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami here-

Here is Gurumurthy's take on key issues:

'Liberal democracies are doomed without India'

Speaking at the Republic Dialogues, Gurumurthy said that if India doesn't stand with liberal democracies then there will be no liberal democracy in the world. Gurumurthy said, "We should not be a liberal democracy. We are a civilisational democracy. We recognise all the constituents. There are caste-based parties, they are religion-based parties, and there are language-based parties. These all are completely anti-liberalism. But we recognise all of them. We have a functioning democracy. We are able to stick together, work together and grow together. It’s not a joke."

West's damage to environment

Gurumurthy also showed the mirror to western nations on the environmental damage they have been causing while preaching environment conservation to developing nations. "The environment is the discourse of the West which is doing the most damage for the last 50-60 years. In the West, there is a saying 'precept and practice'. What you say, you must practice. But our philosophy is to practice and then only speak," he said.

‘There will be no Shanghai’

"I hear it on the highest authority, in 2020, China did say the war may not be limited to the borders. Indian authorities said you mean to say you will attack Bombay, I will ensure you, there will be no Shanghai. This is the India we are seeing today," S Gurumurthy said.

'Did we ever expect Pakistan would accept that wars with India were the big mistakes that only damaged their country?': @sgurumurthy

at #RepublicDialogues on New India's global image that made Pak PM admit 'Have learnt our lesson, want peace with India' - https://t.co/lPey3HApvC pic.twitter.com/xRxfoVVvvH — Republic (@republic) January 20, 2023

Why Indian business ownership beats American business ownership

'Indian businesses will change the world's corporate management and culture,' asserted Gurumurthy at the Republic Dialogues on Friday. On being asked if Indian businesses are getting influenced by Western ways of doing business and the culture it established, the author presented a deep insight, having worked in the inner circles of the Indian corporate systems.

G20 an opportunity for India to present 'functioning model' to world

Speaking at the Republic Dialogues, Gurumurthy spoke about the significance of India's G20 Presidency "Terrorism was one of the major reasons why G20 acquired an important position, particularly after 2015. India has now become an important part of the organisation. It has a functioning model of cultural economics and G20 Presidency is the best opportunity to showcase this to the world," he said.

'Can only western way be modern?'

Detailing how the changing definition of modernisation challenged the 'one-size-fits-all' model of the US, Gurumurthy explained how the world is being restructured. “Every civilisation has a way of renewing itself. Modernity takes place in almost every civilisation. Every civilisation has a way of modernising itself in a sense in which they say that this will not suit the future. However, this is not the discourse in India as the Indian discourse is not original. We have been put in a category of people who can never modernise themselves,” he said.

'Indian business will change world's corporate culture'

Speaking at the Republic Dialogues Summit, Gurumurthy said, "None of the Indian corporations believed in the Western model of doing business," adding that Indian businesses always value loyalty. "The Indian mind never accepted the western model of management and doing business. Indian business is essentially Indian," he remarked.