Watch | S Somanath Receives Warm Welcome By IndiGo Staff, Video Goes Viral, Netizens React

Chandrayaan-3 mission’s rover ‘Pragyan’ on August 23 landed on the rugged, unexplored South Pole, notching a huge milestone for the nation. S Somanath, the ISRO chief and the mind behind India's ambitious Moon mission, deserves a large portion of the praise for the huge success. Since their amazing achievement, Somanath and the ISRO scientists have been showered with love and gratitude from all around the world.

In an exquisite video shared on social media, the ISRO chief can be seen receiving a hearty welcome from Indigo’s cabin crew and passengers as he boarded the flight.

The air hostess greeted Somanath and invited other passengers to do the same for the "national hero." The aerospace engineer received a big round of applause. Following the words of praise, another flight attendant was seen handing over a few goodies and a note of gratitude to him, which he accepted with a bright smile.

''I'm glad to announce the presence of Mr S Somanath- the chairman of ISRO who boarded our flight today. A huge round of applause for Mr S Somanath and his team. We are proud to have you on board, sir. Thank you so much for making India proud,'' said the air hostess as she greeted the scientist.

Watch how S Somanath was greeted by Indigo flight

“MR S SOMANATH- The chairman of ISRO. Felt privileged to get a chance to serve Mr S. Somanath on board our INDIGO flight. It’s always a pleasure to have national heroes on our flight,” read the caption of the video shared on Instagram.

Netizens react to the heartfelt video

The Instagram video has received over 110 thousand views and 36,528 likes so far and is still growing. It also sparked a rush of responses from the netizens.

''That's really sweet of you to welcome our Chairman sir. Thank you for showing some love towards ISRO,” reacted one user.

''Proud moment and you are very lucky to get a chance to meet him and to greet him,” commented another.

Reacting to the heartfelt video a third user said, ''Thank you so much to you..for giving respect to real hero..India is changing for sure.''

''He's so down to earth,” added the fourth one.