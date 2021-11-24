WATCH: Sachin Vaze Won't Answer Republic's Questions, Shuffles Behind Escorting Cops

Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze on Wednesday appeared before the Chandiwal Commission for cross-examination, which is probing into the allegations of extortion and corruption levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra's ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. When Sachin Vaze was leaving, Republic confronted the dismissed Mumbai cop on the whereabouts of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and also about former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

However, despite being continuously asked, Vaze remained tight-lipped and evaded the questions. On being confronted about Param Bir Singh's whereabouts, Sachin Vaze asks the police to 'keep Republic away' and complains to the police about being posed a question. Asked about whether he knows Param Bir Singh's whereabouts and if he was asked by former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to extort bars and restaurants. Not answering Republic's questions, Sachin Vaze was then taken into the police jeep and driven away. Vaze appeared before the commission earlier on Tuesday, however, cross-examination could not be completed and therefore he was produced before the commission on Wednesday.

Vaze refused to be cross-examined

Earlier, Sachin Vaze had refused to be cross-examined saying that Param Bir Singh should be examined first. Being represented by his lawyer Yogesh Naidu, Vaze had said, "When the author of the letter (Param Bir Singh) says that it is hearsay, then the exercise should be stopped here itself. There is no need to examine Sachin Vaze." Sachin Vaze's lawyer further said, "Param Bir Singh did not use his mind but wrote what he heard from the other person. There is no term of reference."

Taking into account the hearsay point, the one-man commission of retired justice K U Chandiwal had asked Param Bir Singh to file an affidavit stating the same. Through an affidavit filed earlier, Param Bir Singh had made it clear that he does not wish to appear as a witness since whatever communication happened was with the CM in a letter written by him. However, after revealing his presence in India via his lawyer to the Supreme Court in an effort to gain protection from arrest, Param Bir Singh's advocate Puneet Bali also stated that the former Mumbai CP was told to withdraw his allegations against Anil Deshmukh.

It is pertinent to mention here that the corruption charges against Anil Deshmukh were levelled by Param Bir Singh in a letter addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the backdrop of the Antilia Bomb Scare and Mansukh Hiren Murder cases.

