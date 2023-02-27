WATCH: Sanjay Singh, AAP Workers Stage Protests At Police Station After Sisodia's Arrest

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh staged a protest along with party workers inside the premises of the police station in Fatehpur Beri, Delhi where they are detained.

In the visuals from the police station in Fatehpur Beri, AAP MP Sanjay Singh can be seen leading the AAP's protest as he and other party workers sing songs. Notably, Singh and some AAP workers were detained by the police after they allegedly violated section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for protesting near the CBI office where Sisodia was being questioned in the Delhi excise policy case.

AAP to protest across India against Manish Sisodia's arrest in liquor policy case

Aam Aadmi Party to hit roads and stage protests across the country on Monday, February 27, against the arrest of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy case. AAP's national General Secretary Sandeep Pathak said that they will protest across the country on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Pathak on Sunday said, "The great Education Minister Manish Sisodia, who has shaped the future of lakhs of children of the country, has been arrested in a fake case. Against this, the Aam Aadmi Party will protest across the country tomorrow."