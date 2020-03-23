WATCH: Amritsar Vendor Sells Milk From Massive Open Vessel As People Queue Amid Lockdown

Amid the lockdown in Punjab, several people on Monday morning queued up to buy milk from a local vendor in Amritsar, showcasing how sale of essentials is ongoing amid the measures that have been imposed. The Punjab government has issued a state-wide lockdown till March 31 in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of Amul RS Sodhi on Sunday, while speaking to Republic TV informed that there has been a spike in the demand for milk since the past two-three days but the production of the company has not been affected in any case. He had stated that the process of production has not been affected and all the precautions are being taken by the company, adding, that not a single positive case of COVID-19 has been reported in the company.

