WATCH: Sharad Pawar Strips Ajit Pawar Of NCP Whip, Stands Firm With Shiv Sena & Congress

Clearing the air around his nephew and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's role in the NCP, party supremo Sharad Pawar said that Ajit has no right to issue any whip or suspend anyone from their membership of the party. In a significant address to MLAs of the three allies – Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena – Sharad Pawar held his fort by vowing to form the government.

With a large banner showing the cover page of the Constitution of India placed behind, the MLAs of the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' were addressed by senior leaders of their respective parties – Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Congress state leader Ashok Chavan and Sharad Pawar. The meet was held on Monday evening at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt hotel, and meant to be a show-of-strength, with Sanjay Raut, who announced the gathering, even inviting the Maharashtra Governor to 'come see'.

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Sharad Pawar said, "They did not have a majority in Karnataka, even then they formed a government there... Maharashtra has the capability to teach them a lesson." Pawar added that the alliance is formed keeping in mind the interest of the state. Pawar also pitched for the strengthening of the Sena-Congress-NCP alliance.

