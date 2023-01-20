Watch: 'Sinking' Joshimath Witnesses Snowfall Days After Meteorological Dept's Forecast

Adding to the pain of loss of their homes and livelihoods, Joshimath’s residents are now facing a fresh spell of snowfall, with the whole region coated with a heavy layer of it and raising the chances of increase in the rate of subsidence.

Meteorological department's forecast

The Uttarakhand meteorological department on January 17 estimated rain and snowfall on January 19, 20, 23 and 24. Joshimath, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh were predicted to suffer.

The meteorologists believed a possibility of change in the weather pattern in the state due to the reactivation of western disturbance in these four days.

“There is a possibility of rain on January 19 and 20, while on January 23 and 24, there is a possibility of snowfall along with rain,” said Bikram Singh, Director of Meteorological Center Dehradun.

“In such a situation, the government, administration and district administration will have to be alert in the disaster-affected area of Joshimath,” Singh added.

Many suffer

Several residents of Joshimath have been moved to safe relief shelters after the ground subsidence there started. In addition, the Uttarakhand government has provided relief packages for the region's devastated families worth crores of rupees.

According to the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the relief package has been released for about 3,000 families affected by gradual land subsidence in the Himalayan state.

“For the time being, interim assistance of Rs 1.50 lakh per family is being given. An advance amount of Rs 1 lakh has been given to the affected landowners or families due to landslides in the affected area before the permanent settlement displacement policy is prepared,” Dhami told reporters during his visit.

People now leading normal life: CM

In addition, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said 65-70 per cent people in Joshimath, where cracks appeared in buildings and other structures, are leading a normal life and the Char Dham Yatra will commence in four months.

"65-70 per cent people in Joshimath are living a normal life. In nearby Auli, which is a tourist attraction, everything is going on normally. Tourists are still visiting Auli," Dhami told reporters here.

After briefing Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the circumstances in Joshimath, Dhami claimed he received an assurance from the central government that it would offer all assistance in resolving the crisis.