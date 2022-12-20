Watch: Sniffer Dog Orio Detects Narcotics At Chennai Airport Worth Rs 5.35 Crore

Amid increasing cases of drug rackets in the country, a sniffer dog named Orio detected drugs in the checked-in baggage of a Ugandan passenger which resulted in the recovery of 1,542gm Methaqualone and 644 gm Heroin valued at Rs 5.35 crore at Chennai airport on Sunday, December 18.

As the custom officials at the Chennai airport were checking the carton box being carried by the Ugandan passenger, the sniffer dog 'Orio' gave a positive indication regarding the presence of some psychotropic substances. Following the indication from the dog, the authorities checked the passenger's baggage and found that 1,542 gm of Methaqualone and 644 gms of Heroin were hidden in the box.

#WATCH | Sniffer dog Orio detected drugs in the checked-in baggage of a Ugandan passenger which resulted in the recovery of 1,542gm Methaqualone & 644 gm Heroin valued at Rs 5.35 crores at Chennai airport on 18th Dec



(Video source: Customs Dept) pic.twitter.com/NK95hTi49g — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2022

Canine squad at Chennai airport

Chennai airport customs for the first time inducted a canine squad in its team in 2021 to locate people with narcotics. Notably, the canine squad was formed at the Chennai airport by the custom officials to identify persons smuggling drugs.

Sniffer dog Orio along with another dog named Orly were inducted into the Chennai airport dogs teams last year in December in the induction ceremony held at a private ground. Both the dogs had been trained in Punjab.

Drugs seizure at airports

November 25, 2022: Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Novemer 25 arrested a passenger for allegedly smuggling diluted contraband drugs, concealed in two bottles of whiskey, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. The passenger was attempting to smuggle contraband drugs weighing around 3.5 Kg.

November 21, 2022: The Narcotics Control Bureau caught a South African woman with 2 kgs of cocaine "meticulously concealed" in her shoes and bags at Mumbai airport. A second woman was arrested after she confessed that she was to receive the drug consignment and distribute it in the city.

April 6, 2022: The Delhi Airport customs seized nearly 5.85 kg of cocaine at the IGI International Airport. The seizure by the Delhi Customs signified the fight carried out by the Indian Customs against the menace of drugs.