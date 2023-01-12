Last Updated:

WATCH | Snow Avalanche Caught In Sonamarg Area Of Ganderbal In Jammu & Kashmir

In Jammu & Kashmir, a snow avalanche occurred near Baltal, Zojila in the Sonamarg area of the Ganderbal district. No loss has been reported as of now.

Megha Rawat

A dramatic snow avalanche has been reported near Baltal, Zojila in the Sonamarg area of the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmiṛ. According to sources, no damage has been reported. The avalanche was reported after Tehsildar Gund issued an advisory to the general public in view of snowfall and slippery road conditions in several areas of Gund Tehsil in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

The general public was advised to remain cautious and not to venture out in slopes, hilly areas, or avalanche-prone areas till the weather improves. Notably, the vehicular movement towards Sonamarg and Nilgrar has been stopped till the weather improves. 

On Wednesday, January 11, the Upper reaches of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, including the health resort of Sonamarg, Gumri Zojila Pass, Shaitani Nallah, Panjtarni, Zero Point, Minamarg, Drass Kargil, Gagangeer, Kullan, Rayil, Gund received heavy snowfall.

Here are some of the pictures of the snow avalanche in the Ganderbal district:

 

