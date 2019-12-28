WATCH: Sonia Gandhi Hoists Indian Flag On Congress Foundation Day

On the occasion of the Congress Foundation Day, Congress Interim Chief Sonia Gandhi hoisted the Indian flag at the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road, Delhi on Saturday, December 28. The party’s official Twitter handle tweeted "Sacrifice for the nation stands above all else for the Congress party. From the time of our foundation, through the Indian independence movement and for all the days to come, India comes first."

135 years of Unity, 135 years of justice, 135 years of equality, 135 years of ahimsa, 135 years of freedom. Today we celebrate 135 years of Indian National Congress. #CongressFoundationDay pic.twitter.com/lXEqzSwFUG — Congress (@INCIndia) December 28, 2019