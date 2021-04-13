WATCH | Students, Experts Weigh In Over Debate On Exams Amid Recent Rise In COVID-19 Cases

As the COVID-19 infections continue to rise at an alarming rate in the country, students have been adversely affected due to the uncertainties of classes and whether or not the examinations are held at physical centres or online amid the pandemic.

The risk of infection during the pandemic and the technical challenges and fatigue of online education and examinations are some of the deterrent factors that add to the complexities of the education and examinations during the pandemic.

Listen to what the students and the experts have to say as the COVID-19 poses serious questions over the problems being faced by children and their parents as to how they are forced to remain stuck to the mobile screen for hours and how absence from physical classrooms have impacted their overall personality development and the increased risk of infections during the second wave of COVID-19 making the option of physical education and examinations also a serious threat.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.