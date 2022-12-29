WATCH: Sukhoi, IAF Aircraft Touch Down On NH-16 In Andhra As Part Of Emergency Trial Runs

Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday conducted a successful trial run on the emergency landing facility (ELF) constructed on National Highway 16 at Bapatla district in Andhra Pradesh, with two Sukhoi fighter aircraft among others taking part in the drill. The four fighter jets and a transport plane flew close to the ground without landing on the highway.

"IAF fighter and transport aircraft carried out practice flying including circuit, approach and overshoot on newly constructed Emergency Landing Facility on NH-16 at Bapatla District in Andhra Pradesh on 29 Dec 22," the Southern Air Command of IAF tweeted on the landing facility constructed at Picchikalagudipadu village on NH 16.

IAF fighter and transport aircraft carried out practice flying including circuit, approach and overshoot on newly constructed Emergency Landing Facility on NH-16 at Bapatla District in Andhra Pradesh on 29 Dec 22. pic.twitter.com/UQEcRqXASD — SAC_IAF (@IafSac) December 29, 2022

According to an IAF official, two Sukhoi fighter jets, two Tejas light combat fighters and a transport plane, AN-32 took part in the trial.

A Defence press release said that the trials were conducted successfully. "Presently the ELF is not fully ready for facilitating landing. The trials by IAF on 29 Dec 22 were towards ascertaining the feasibility of landing. It would be inaugurated once it is fully ready," it said.

In case of an emergency, the highway stretch would be blocked and put to use solely for the landing of aircraft. "The airstrips can be used for strategic purposes as well as during natural calamities for rescue and relief operations," it added.

Being the nearest IAF air base to the emergency landing facility, Air Force Station Suryalanka would enable activation of the airstrip in coordination with the state police and district administration as per requirement, it said.

The work on the runway, including fencing of the road for stopping the entry of people and animals, is pending, an IAF official said.

Meanwhile, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Vijayasai Reddy V has expressed happiness over the success of the IAF emergency trial runs. He also congratulated the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Air Force, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for this feat.