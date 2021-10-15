WATCH: SUV That Mowed Down Chhattisgarh Dussehra Celebration Was Loaded With Drugs

In a shocking incident, a speeding SUV rammed into unsuspecting people during Dussehra celebrations in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur on Friday. In the incident that reportedly took place in Pathalgaon village during Durga idol immersion, at least one person died while several others have been injured. Block Medical Officer James Minj said that a person was brought dead to the hospital. "16 people were injured. Two of them being referred to other hospitals after an x-ray that established fracture," he said.

Republic accesses multiple clips of the Jashpur incident

The first clip of the incident shows a speeding SUV deliberately mowing down devotees on their way for Durga idol immersion on Raigad road in Pathalgaon. The vehicle runs over at least 15-20 people who have no idea it's coming up behind them.

The speeding car was allegedly loaded with drugs- reportedly ganja- and this is evident from the visuals of the inside of the car that have been accessed. The angry locals raced towards the vehicle and found it abandoned near the ditch. The driver was reportedly caught and thrashed by locals. Following this, the vehicle was set ablaze.

Jashpur car incident: 2 arrested

According to information received from the office of the Jashpur Superintendent of Police, two accused in the road accident has been arrested. They have been identified as Bablu Vishwakarma (21) and Shishupal Sahu (26). The two are residents of Madhya Pradesh and were passing through Chhattisgarh. Police said that appropriate action will be taken against the accused.

As per Republic sources, Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu has taken note of the incident and discussed it with Jashpur SP and Collector. The Minister directed them to provide proper treatment to the injured and strict action against the accused.

Calling it a heartbreaking incident, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel informed that an inquiry has been ordered. "The culprits were immediately arrested. Prima facie action has also been taken against the police officers who appeared guilty. An inquiry has been ordered. No one will be spared," he said.