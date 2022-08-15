Watch The Electrifying Independence Day 2022 Beating Retreat Ceremony At Attari Border

On the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day on Monday, the beating retreat ceremony was held at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar. A highly electrifying and spectacular atmosphere was witnessed at the Attari-Wagah border as a huge crowd had gathered right before the beating retreat ceremony and were heard singing songs, dancing, cheering for our soldiers and waving the Indian National flags. They were also heard chanting 'Vande Mataram', and 'Hindustan Zindabad' with pride and joy. The ceremony is a daily military practice that India's Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers have jointly followed together since 1959.

The Beating Retreat is an iconic ritual of lowering the National flags of both countries at the border just before the sunset. The BSF soldiers were seen marching forward with vigour and ferocity as they proudly carried the National Flag in their hands. This time, the soldiers were accompanied by two Guard dogs as well. There were several cultural, musical and dance performances that were organised as part of the Beating Retreat ceremony.

On August 14 too, on Independence Day eve, a Beating Retreat ceremony was held at the Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab's Amritsar. Prior to this, Pakistan Rangers and the BSF had exchanged sweets at the Attari-Wagah border, Amritsar on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan on Sunday.

Significance of Attari-Wagah beating retreat

The iconic ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border witnesses people from both countries every year cheer for their soldiers. A great level of patriotism is felt in the air on both sides. Despite the intimidating eye- to- eye staring and ferocious actions, at no point during the 45-minute ceremony is there any physical contact between the two forces. The only physical contact is a terse handshake between both sides at the end of the ceremony when the national flags are drawn down.

It is pertinent to mention that in the year 2017, India had built a 110-meter flagpole in Attari, the Indian side of the Border, which sits little over 30km away from the holy city of Amritsar, and equally close to the Pakistani city of Lahore on the other side.