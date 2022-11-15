WATCH: The Horrific Moment When Stone Quarry Collapsed In Mizoram's Hnahthial

A tragic accident happened in Mizoram when 8 people lost their lives in a stone quarry collapse. The collapse occurred at Maudarh village in south Mizoram’s Hnahthial district on Monday. On Tuesday, a video of the stone query collapse went viral, where people were seen running away from the incident desperately looking to find a safe place.

12 laborers of Bihar trapped in stone quarry collapse in Mizoram, bodies of 8 recovered so far.

ANI reported that 8 bodies were recovered so far from the Maudarh village. This came after it was feared that as many as 15-20 labourers were trapped in the stone quarry. According to Hnahthial DC, R Lalremsanga, around 13 NDRF staff officials reached the spot on Tuesday morning and the search operation is still underway.

4 missing people are ABCI workers

The Stone quarry which collapsed belonged to ABCI infrastructure private limited. In a report shared by the Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram, it was asserted, “as per the report on 15th November 2022, 12 workers are reportedly missing out of which 4 workers are ABCI employees and 8 are working under contractors.”

Speaking on the matter, the Additional Deputy Commission of Hnahthial district Saizikpuii said, “Dead bodies would be carried out for post-mortem examination after the identification of the bodies is done." The video, which is now being circulated on social media, shows how the workers were busy with the work before the accident. The unaware crowd started rushing to safety after they saw the stone quarry collapsing.