Watch The Moment A Cat Entered Arnab's Debate & settled the Argument In Its Tracks

Shazia Ilmi's cat made a surprise appearance during The Debate with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and ended up playing a decisive role

Harsh Vardhan
During a fiery debate hosted by Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the Delhi Liquorgate scandal, Shazia Ilmy literally pulled a cat out of the bag and left the panelists amused and distracted. While Shazia Ilmi was debating with Syed Asad Abbas, a cat jumped into her lap, remaining momentarily before mercurially moving on to other purr-suits but stopping Syed Asad Abbas' argument on the spot. 

"Arnab I am perplexed now. Yeh ho kya raha hai aaj ke debate mein (What's happening in today's debate), what is happening what is this?", asked Abbas while chuckling at the scene. Again trying to regain his composure, Abbas tried getting back to the topic of #BreakLiquorSilence before he was again distracted by the tufty ginger wiggling in Shazia Ilmi's arms. "Okay now Shazia Ji you are distracting", said Abbas while breaking into laughter. "What are you doing Shazia Ji?", the panelist questioned again. 

Herself amused by her pet, Ilmi while grinning swiftly replied, "You were quiet. You were stumped by the volley of facts that were presented. So I just wanted to make a point that the cat literally got your tongue". 

