Watch The Moment: ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 Mission Blasts Off For The Moon

In a momentous leap forward for India's space program, the highly anticipated Chandrayaan-3 mission was successfully launched on Friday (July 14) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This landmark event will be etched in the annals of the country's space history as an unprecedented achievement. The launch took place at 2.35 pm, and it marks the fourth operational mission (M4) utilising the LVM3 launcher.

Chandrayaan-3 represents a significant stride in India's space trajectory, encompassing indigenous technologies aimed at advancing inter-planetary missions. The mission consists of a propulsion module, a lander module, and a rover, all meticulously designed to develop and showcase cutting-edge technologies vital for future explorations beyond Earth. Chandrayaan 3 is launched with the objective of doing a soft landing on the south pole of the lunar surface. The lander is expected to make a soft landing on August 23-24.

The successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 signifies a moment of immense pride for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the nation as a whole. This mission exemplifies the tireless efforts and dedication of the brilliant minds behind the development of indigenous technologies in India's space industry.