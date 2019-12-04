The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

WATCH: The Moment P Chidambaram Walks Out Of Tihar Jail, 106 Days After Arrest

General News

Former Finance and Home Minister P Chidambaram walked out of Tihar jail to be welcomed with Congress celebrations after being granted bail in the INX Media case

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

After the Supreme Court granted bail to former Finance & Home Minister, P Chidambaram on Wednesday morning, he later walked out of Tihar Jail in the evening, and was welcomed by celebrating Congress fans. The bail comes as a major relief to the Congress leader as he has been interrogated for 45 days in judicial custody, since his arrest 105 days earlier. 

SC's verdict

In its verdict, the top court said that contentions recorded by the High Court need to be considered at the time of trial in the case. The Supreme Court barred Chidambaram from interacting with media or to make public statements in connection with this case. It also said that he should not tamper with the evidence and not influence the witnesses, barred him from travelling abroad, and ordered him to pay a bail amount of Rs 2 lakh.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG