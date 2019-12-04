WATCH: The Moment P Chidambaram Walks Out Of Tihar Jail, 106 Days After Arrest

After the Supreme Court granted bail to former Finance & Home Minister, P Chidambaram on Wednesday morning, he later walked out of Tihar Jail in the evening, and was welcomed by celebrating Congress fans. The bail comes as a major relief to the Congress leader as he has been interrogated for 45 days in judicial custody, since his arrest 105 days earlier.

SC's verdict

In its verdict, the top court said that contentions recorded by the High Court need to be considered at the time of trial in the case. The Supreme Court barred Chidambaram from interacting with media or to make public statements in connection with this case. It also said that he should not tamper with the evidence and not influence the witnesses, barred him from travelling abroad, and ordered him to pay a bail amount of Rs 2 lakh.