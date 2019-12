Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was greeted by loud cheers and packed crowds in Mumbai as he arrived for a meeting with BJP MLAs. In a massive turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM. While Ajit Pawar claimed that he has the support of a few other NCP MLAs, all of those believed to be with him were present at the party meet with Sharad Pawar on Sunday evening.