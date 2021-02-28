WATCH: Thieves Attempt To Break Into Bihar Minister Janak Ram's Apartment; Caught On CCTV

Around three thieves on Saturday tried to break into Bihar Mining Minister Janak Ram's apartment. At around 2:15 am, at least three thieves went inside the Neelkanth apartment and were captured trying to break into a house in CCTV footage. They were wearing black clothes, black caps, and with faces covered with masks.

These thieves also tried their hand at the adjacent Gayatri Apartment but escaped as soon as eyewitnesses started to raise alarms. The apartment is located in the Anand Vihar Colony of Rukanpura in Patna.

Due to the matter being related to a minister, the police team reached the Neelkanth apartment quickly. All CCTV footages are being investigated, but the thieves have not been identified yet, sources said.

What's in the video of the thievery attempt?

In the footage, the thieves are dressed in black with their faces covered. They have crowbars in their hands, and use a cloth to attempt to pry open the door handle most likely so as to ward off fingerprints. They struggle for some time at the door and also try to use pliers to cut their way through. They're not successful, however, at least in the fragment of the video that Republic World has accessed.

