WATCH THIS: Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena MLAs Administered 'oath' At Their Hotel Floor-test

Ending the massive show of strength at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai on Monday evening, all leaders and MLAs of NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress took an oath in presence of media. Administering the oath, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad urged the leaders to stand up and pledge to be with the alliance. Earlier, in the show of strength, Congress Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, assured that thay have the support of 162 MLAs and that their Maha Vikas Aghadi will work together against the motives of BJP.

In the oath, the leaders said: "I swear that under the leadership of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray & Sonia Gandhi, I will be honest to my party. I won't get lured by anything. I will not do anything which will benefit BJP."

SC reserves verdict

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict after hearing the arguments of both sides on the petition of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress against the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta submitted two letters, that contained names of 54 NCP MLAs and their signatures, which he said was given by Ajit Pawar to the Governor of Maharashtra. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for petitioners questioned on the need of revocation of President's Rule at 5.47 in the morning and installing a Government at 8 am. The matter was heard by a Bench of Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna.

Fadnavis becomes CM, Ajit Pawar Deputy CM

In a massive turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM. While Ajit Pawar claimed that he has the support of few other NCP MLAs, all of them believed to be with him was present at the party meet with Sharad Pawar on Sunday evening. Distancing his party from Ajit Pawar's decision, Sharad Pawar removed him from as leader of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil at his place.

This development came after almost a month-long drama in which all the parties were given a chance by the Governor to form the government in Maharashtra, failing which President Rule was imposed. The election result in the state gave a clear mandate to the Mahayuti, which had a fallout over the CM post. BJP won 105 seats and Sena 56 seats. The NCP bagged 54 seats, and the Congress won 44 seats.

