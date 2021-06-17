Watch This Heroism: Indian Coast Guard Rescues Beached MV Mangalam Barge's Crew Off Mumbai

In a breathtaking sea-air coordinated Operation, the Indian Coast Guard (IGC) on Thursday rescued 16 crew members from barge MV Mangalam which has run aground near Revdanda village off Mumbai amid tumultuous weather and rough sea conditions. An ICG spokesperson informed that two Chetak helicopters ex-Daman and ship Subhadra Kumari Chauhan were deployed by the ICG-- which rescued the stuck crew members from the beached MV Mangalam. All crew members have been rescued and are safe. Taking to Twitter, the IGC shared the video of the daredevil operation.

All 16 crew members rescued from Barge MV Mangalam

After Cyclone Taukate and Yaas, this is yet another operation contributed by the Indian Coast Guard. Barge MV Mangalam was in the sea when a sudden change in the weather conditions was witnessed and later the crew sought help from the Indian Coast Guard. The ICG acted within time and extended help by sending two Chetak helicopters and former Daman & Ship Subhadra Kumari Chauhan which rescued all the 16 crew members of the barge and transferred them to a safe location.

India's ICG provides Assistance to Sri Lankan MV X-Press Pearl Container

However, not only within the country but earlier this month ICG extended assistance to Sri Lankan Navy in order to dial down fire at MV X Press Pearl. On May 25, the Indian Coast Guard has sent three ships to aid the Sri Lankan navy in the fire fighting operation to douse the massive fire at the Singapore-flagged MV X Press Pearl, which has been fuelling severe environmental concerns off the coast of Colombo. Sri Lanka has deployed four tugs in the fire fighting operation. The massive fire at MV X Press Pearl is perceived as the worst marine ecological disaster by Sri Lanka's top environment body in the history of ecological disasters in the country.

(Image Credits: Twitter- @IndiaCoastGuard)