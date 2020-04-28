EXCLUSIVE: Three Eyewitnesses Speak Out On Palghar Mob Lynching, Raise Questions On Police

Three eyewitnesses of the Palghar mob lynching- forest guards Sonudaji Borsa and Prakash Vaswat and Gadchinchale Sarpanch Chitra Chaudhary spoke exclusively to Republic TV. Borsa said that the crowd repeatedly tried to stop the vehicle carrying the ascetics. According to him, a person named Rajesh Soma Bhaver punctured the tyres of the car.

On the other hand, Vaswat revealed that the police arrived two hours late at the spot. He mentioned that while a mob of 2000-3000 had gathered, only 13-14 personnel were present. Meanwhile, Chitra Chaudhary explained the entire sequence of events and contended that she controlled the crowds from harming the two ascetics for three hours. She added that the police did not take adequate action and asked the two ascetics along with their driver to enter the police van for protection. In the process, however, the crowd started attacking the three men.

Here are their accounts:

Sonudaji Borsa (Forest guard)

"I work as a watchman. On the 16th of April, the vehicle arrived at 9.30 pm. People asked the vehicle to stop but it didn't it. When it was on its way back from Dadra Nagar Haveli, the villagers asked to stop the vehicle. They threatened that stop the car otherwise we will beat you. We got scared. We stopped the vehicle at a certain distance and asked Prakash about their whereabouts and he asked. They told him that they are coming from Nashik and we are headed towards Silvassa Vapi. They did not let the car go. The crowd started attacking them. They started pelting stones. One person present there- Rajesh Soma Bhaver punctured the tyres of the car," the

Prakash Vaswat (Forest guard)

"Police arrived at the spot two hours later. There were some issues on their way due to the lockdown. Around 2000-3000 people were present that night. 13-14 police personnel were present. All of us were trying to control the crowd for three hours. The Sarpanch was not alone. She came later."

Chitra Chaudhary (Sarpanch)

"I am the Sarpanch of this place. When the vehicle arrived, I was at home. Nearly 500-600 people had gathered there. People came to me and said that there is a ruckus. They told me that a vehicle was stopped. I did not know whether they were Sadhus or not. I signalled to ask them where they were from. The doors of the vehicle were locked. Till then I did not allow the public to do anything. For 3 long hours, I controlled the situation. There were 500-600 people. They were carrying sticks in their hand. I tried to shield those sadhus as much as I could. I asked the people to step aside but no one was willing to listen. Later they said that if you are concerned, then give your children to them. Let them sell your child's kidney. I told them that there is a misunderstanding. There were rumours that they are thieves. Police called to enquire about the situation. I had a word with the police and asked them to reach as soon as possible. If the police were hour an hour late, they would have killed us too. The crowd threatened me again. I didn't let anything happened to the two sadhus and the driver. Later, the police officers arrived. And Zilla Parishad member Kashinath also came. The police did not take any action. Later, the police started shooting the video of the car. The police asked the sadhus and driver to get out of the car and not worry. Two of them got out and sat in the police van. There was an aged sadhu moving towards the police van. Then, a police official named Salunkhe held his hand and started walking towards the van. By then, the mob attacked him with stones."

The Palghar mob lynching incident

The shocking incident took place on the night of April 16 in Palghar district of Maharashtra when two ascetics Mahant Kalpavruksha Giri and Sushilgiri Maharaj were travelling in a vehicle driven by Nilesh Yelgade to Gujarat for attending a funeral. The aforesaid three individuals were lynched by a mob who allegedly suspected them to be child kidnappers after they reached Gadchinchale village in Dahanu taluka. Some videos emerged which showed the police personnel standing mutely even as the mob was attacking the three persons. This has come in for a lot of criticism from leaders across the political spectrum. 110 accused persons including 9 juveniles have been arrested in this case.

