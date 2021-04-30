WATCH: Top Medical Experts Answer Questions On Recovery And Post COVID Precautions

As the second wave of COVID-19 grips the country with a dangerously alarming rise in COVID-19 infections, a lot remains unknown about the precautions to be taken after the recovery from COVID-19. Republic Media Network posed some of the common questions to leading experts and medical practitioners on post COVID care and the precautions required to be taken by people who have recovered from COVID-19. To answer those questions, were Dr Nandita Palshetkar - President, Federation of Obstetricians and Gynaecological Societies of India, Dr Himanshu Gupta - Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr Anil Bhoraskar - Diabetologist, Asian Heart Institute, Raheja Hospital & Asian Cancer Hospital, who participated in the interactive discussion on Republic TV.

Q1. For how long does the weakness remain post COVID recovery? Dr Nandita Palshetkar answers:

"With regards to pregnant women, if it is a mild infection they recover in 15-20 days. For severe infection, it takes more than a month to recover. You have to be careful. Once you get COVID negative report and you come back from the hospital, there is something called post-viral illness, where you can have symptoms like rashes or breathing problems. I always advise my patients that they must always monitor Oxygen levels with a pulseoximeter. Otherwise, they should maintain a healthy diet and take lot of rest so it helps to recovers from COVID."

Q2. There are reports of post-COVID clotting? How do you deal with it? Dr Himanshu Gupta answers:

"What happens in most cases when patients are in ICU, they are on long-acting steroids. It leads to lot of problems like bone weaknesses and fatigue due to constantly lying on the bed for a long time. Moreover, they also suffer fatigue and weakness as their lung capacity is decreased significantly, even after they have healed up well. Even walking a few steps inside the house becomes tiresome for COVID patients.

As far as clotting is concerned, in most of the mild cases if they are active during their period of illness, then chances of clot formation are usually not very high. But yes for moderate to the severe or critical category, who have been in ICU care for a long duration, then they will be on injectable as well as oral blood thinners, to decrease the chances of clottings which can happen at a later date. But if they exercise and have been active then the chances of clotting would be reduced significantly post COVID."

Q3. What are the psychological consequences of isolation on elderly? Dr Nandita Palshetkar answers

"I think that is something really major. I have seen a lot of people who have gone into depression. Many people who are not suffering from the disease are feeling isolated, so those who are suffering do not even come in contact with anybody giving them food or anything. They are completely isolated and people are scared of them. So we need to sensitize people that the person is not infective 10 days after the cessation of the symptoms or a maximum of 14 days. After that please treat the person well. You can go near them, give them food, be with them. The use of technology such as video calls to elderly person is very important. We can educate the elderly and help them to use the technology. In America, all the elder patients are on anti-depressants. In India it is uncommon. But I think it is required and we are taking the help of psychiatrists and psychotherapist to help elders achieve better mental frame."

Q4. What are the long term side effects of COVID medication? Dr Himanshu Gupta answers:

"There are no actual medications for COVID. All these therapies that are given at the time of active COVID are vitamin supplements or they are basically antiviral which are given for a short duration. So it is only and only the effects of large-dose steroids and the longer-acting steroids which are given to patients suffering moderate to severe illness that leads to side effects such as bone weakness, the propensity to having diabetes, muscle pain, joint pain, weight gain and hypertension in many cases. And also some cases who were on blood thinners during ICU care have reported increased bleeding tendencies."

Q5. What are the do's and don'ts post COVID, especially on the physical front? Dr Anil Bhoraskar answers:

"We must not ostracise people who have come out of COVID, we have to change our mindset. Secondly, you have to lay down a standard nutritional program. Nutrition is a very important form of therapy. My principle is to feed the patient with normal food. He doesn't need any special nutritional supplements. Simple rice, daal, roti, sabzi, milk and sprouts give you adequate nutrition. Our diet given by our forefathers, they were very wise people. The right amount of antioxidants are there in our diet like turmeric, cardamom, cinnamon, they should be introduced in our diet. Milk is an important source of protein. I advise my patients to eat mango, even diabetic patients. I tell them to eat naturally occurring food such as fruits and avoid man-made food such as chocolate and sweets. Mango is loaded with nutrients."

Speaking on diabetic people "Lot of people when they are discharged from hospital after the steroids are withdrawn, they stop their insulin. That is not right. Given them small doses of insulin, either pre-lunch or long-acting insulin for a day which will take care of his nutrition. Insulin is one anabolic hormone, it gets a positive muscle gain. For people who have suffered COVID their muscle mass is reduced. If you want to get back up, the patient must get good nutrition. And that nutrition to get back into the muscles, you need small doses of insulin. For all my patients who come to me post COVID, I convince them to get small small doses of insulin."