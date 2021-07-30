WATCH: Train Passing Through Goa's Dudhsagar Waterfalls Halts Due To Heavy Rainfall

A video is currently going viral on social media, where a train can be seen pausing in the middle of a waterfall. The train moving near the Dudhsagar waterfall in Goa, had to come to a halt due to the waterfall pouring a massive amount of water into the Mandovi river, as seen in the video posted by the Railway Ministry.

Passengers on the nearest rail route between Goa and Bengaluru witnessed the Dudhsagar falls. The increasing flow of the Dudhsagar falls can also be observed in the video shared by the Railway Ministry, the official tweet has been deleted now but has been reshared by a Twitter user named Prakash Raj.

In the last two days, the tweet went viral on the microblogging site as it received more than 16 thousand views. The post has received numerous likes and has been retweeted many times.

According to the majority of users who commented on the post, the sight is mesmerising. One Twitter user commented, "It's really beautiful but horrific too". Another user shared a different gorgeous clip of Dudhsagar waterfall while another commenter mentioned that the motive for stopping the train at the point was for safety reasons.

Considering the heavy weight of the train &the heavy rainfall,there have been cases where the tracks sinks down due to hollowness created by heavy rainfall under the surface.

So this was a precautionary measure taken for safety of passengers

Significance of Dudhsagar waterfall

Dudhsagar falls, also known as the 'Sea of Milk,' is located in the Western Ghats and is part of the Bhagwan Mahaveer Sanctuary and the Mollem National Park. The Mandovi river, on its way from the Western Ghats to Panaji, Goa's capital, creates the Dudhsagar falls. The Mandovi River, which originates in Karnataka, and joins the Arabian Sea in Goa, bringing its long journey to a close.

For the uninitiated, Dudhsagar Falls is one of India's tallest waterfalls, standing at 310 metres and averaging 30 metres in width. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain for the next three days in areas of Konkan and Goa. According to the IMD, heavy to extremely heavy rain is possible on July 30 and 31. In addition, the IMD has issued an orange alert in this regard.

