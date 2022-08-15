Watch: Tricolour Balloons Released From Red Fort After PM Modi's Independence Day Speech

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic speech from the Red Fort marking the 75th year of India's Independence, Tricolour balloons were flown in the sky. The balloons painted the blue sky in the three colours of the Indian national flag as the country entered the 'Amrit Kaal'.

The Prime Minister started his speech after hoisting the National Flag in the ramparts of the Red Fort where the PM focused on the vision for the next 25 years. PM Modi after congratulating the countrymen on the completion of the 75 years of Independence, emphasised that the next 25 years are very important for the development of the nation.

"I congratulate all Indians and those who love India on this Independence Day. It is a day to step towards a new direction with a new resolve. No matter how difficult the 75 years have been, today we are in the 'Amrit Kaal'. The next 25 years are important in all aspects, including the development of culture and traditions," he said.

Here's the visual of the historic moment where the Tricolour-themed balloons were unleashed in the sky marking the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

#LIVE | Tricolour balloons released from the Red Fort, after PM Narendra Modi concluded his address on the 76th #IndependenceDay. Watch here - https://t.co/8KSmYeCUmD pic.twitter.com/pT3rAPSse5 — Republic (@republic) August 15, 2022

PM Modi speaks on Freedom Fighters’ struggle

The Prime Minister spoke about the sacrifices made by liberation fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh, and others as India commemorated 75 years since the end of British colonial rule in 1947. The people were grateful to Bapu, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Veer Savarkar for giving their lives in the line of duty, he added.

“This Nation is thankful to Mangal Pandey, Tatya Tope, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaqulla Khan, Ram Prasad Bismil and our innumerable revolutionaries who shook the foundation of the British Rule,” PM Modi added on his Independence Day speech.

Independence Day celebrations

There are celebrations going on all throughout the country to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. The government launched the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of Independence with the main goal of inspiring people to have a personal connection with the Tiranga.