Watch: Two Brave Women Constables Fight Off Armed Bank Robbers In Bihar's Vaishali

The bravery of the Bihar police two female constables is being lauded after a video of them foiling a bank robbery in the Vaishali district, went viral on social media. The incident took place on Wednesday when three armed robbers entered a bank in the Senduari Chowk area of Vaishali's Hajipur, in a bid to rob the bank. However, the two female constables, deployed at the bank, thwarted the robbers with their exemplary courage.

The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed at the bank. In the video, the robbers can be seen entering a bank and pointing their guns at the Bihar police constables identified as Juhi Kumari and Shanti Kumari who are seen sitting at the entrance of the bank.

Both Juhi and Shanti reacted in a split second and engaged in a scuffle with the robbers. Their bravery stood between the armed robbers and the hard-earned money of the people deposited in the bank. Within a few seconds after the scuffle broke out between the robbers and the female constables, the armed robbers ran away, accepting their defeat at the hands of the courageous Juhi Kumari and Shanti Kumari.

#WATCH | Two women police constables guarding a bank in Bihar's Hajipur foiled a bank robbery attempt as they fought off three armed robbers.



'Gallant act of two lady constables is laudable': Bihar Police

Reacting to the CCTV footage of the incident, the Bihar police's official Twitter handle lauded the "gallant act" of the female constables and said that their bravery thwarted an attempt of bank robbery in Vaishali. "The Gallant act of two lady constables of Bihar Police is laudable. Their bravery thwarted an attempt of Bank Robbery in Vaishali," the Bihar Police tweeted.

On Thursday, the Bihar police also rewarded both female constables for their bravery. Speaking about it, constable Shanti Kumari said that senior Bihar police officers appreciated their bravery. "Senior officers appreciated our bravery and said that you have done a good job," Shanti Kumari said, ANI reported.