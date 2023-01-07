Last Updated:

Watch: Two Ticket Collectors Thrash Passenger On Mumbai-Jainagar Train In Bihar, Suspended

Two ticket collectors were suspended after a video of them assaulting a passenger in Bihar's Muzaffarpur near Dholi railway station went viral on social media.

Written By
Megha Rawat
Train

Image: Twitter/@ani


Two Train Ticket Examiners (TTEs) were suspended after a video of them thrashing a passenger for allegedly not having a train ticket on the Mumbai-Jainagar train surfaced on social media. The incident reportedly occurred on January 2 in Muzaffarpur near Dholi railway station on Samastipur–Muzaffarpur line in Bihar. 

According to DRM Alok Aggarwal, "Both TTEs have been suspended, we are taking the matter seriously. Departmental disciplinary action has been initiated."

According to the viral video, the argument between the passenger and one of the ticket checkers escalated into a brawl after the ticket inspector tried to pull the passenger from the top seat by holding onto his leg. Meanwhile, the passenger in retaliation tried to fight back by kicking the official. 

READ | Miss Sri Lanka after-party in New York ends in utter chaos as huge brawl breaks out; WATCH

Later, another ticket collector can be seen joining his colleague in the brawl. In the video, the duo can be seen dragging the man to the ground and thrashing him severely. Meanwhile, other passengers can be seen trying to stop the duo from thrashing the victim. 

READ | Cristiano Ronaldo & Tyrone Mings caught up in ugly 'WWE-esque' brawl, pulled apart later

Watch the video here:

 

READ | Russian Cup match descends into wild brawl in 99th minute as referee hands out 6 red cards
READ | Islamabad mall sealed after brawl between Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif, POK PM Ilyas
READ | Police complaint filed against passengers involved in Bangkok-Kolkata flight brawl
First Published:
COMMENT